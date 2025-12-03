Share:

Cramped in the San Gabriel foothills, compressed into the mountains between Arcadia and Pasadena, Sierra Madre lays unassuming and quiet. I almost resented it for that, for never alluding to any of its secrets.

For me, growing up I learned very quickly that anything worth doing in Sierra Madre was at least a twenty minute walk away. There was always the ice cream shop in Kersting Court, boasting its fresh, locally sourced flavors. But being homeschooled and wishing to do anything but complete online lessons, I had a lot of time on my hands stuck at home, or rather I made the time.

What I did with that time was questionable, but much of it I spent wandering as far as my parents could see me, which was not very far.

The road to the only place I’ve ever lived was narrow, the asphalt bulged out around roots, and when it rained it was constantly slick with dead leaves, but I walked it day in and day out. Too shy to ask the questions I had about my neighborhood, I looked for the answers in my environment and made the rest up in my head.

There were always stray cats crossing the street, or deer trampling the roses in my backyard. I found little walk ways that went nowhere that branched from Woodland Drive. I went across bridges to overgrown yards that I definitely should not have wandered into, risking animal and mosquito bites alike.

I watched bougainvillea grow up immense pine trees by the dam, morning glories crawl across sun-bleached fences, yellow wood sorrel sprout up from the ground with bright lemony blooms in spring. Nasturtium in vibrant orange petals with red hearts bloomed into sweltering summer days, Australian brush cherry trees dropped crisp, deep mauve berries in fall.

I had learned a lot from the things on my street that couldn’t talk, finding in books and websites the names of flowers. Depriving myself of others explanations, I came to the conclusion that Sierra Madre was haunted. Not because I witnessed ghastly shades and phenomena, though there isn’t a shortage of those, but of all the unexplainable things, all of them are conveniently explained by the work of invisible figures beyond my scope of understanding.

The furthest I dared to go alone when I was a child was up to the parking lot of Mary’s Market, a little building settled right before Woodland turned into Sturdevant Drive. The restaurant, established in 1922, also appeared haunted to my much younger self. The quaint little building where many of my neighbors gathered for morning coffee and breakfast is filled with antiques, baubles, and Sierra Madre memorabilia, sepia photos of the original owners and patrons.

At the end of Woodland Drive is the Sierra Madre Dam, or Sierra Madre catch basin, locked behind a gate; it’s not something you would expect to see at the end of what is mostly a small scenic drive. It towers above the nearby houses and above the concrete channel that winds all throughout the neighborhood and into Arcadia.

The catch basin is connected to the city’s flood control system. What Sierra Madre residents call “the wash” is a flood control channel. Before my time or even my father’s time in California, water nearly filled the approximately 25 foot wide, 12 foot deep channel, necessitating bridges to connect the places where it split the neighborhood.

Today, the wash produces little more than a steady trickle through all hours of the day, and it’s common to find kids using the deeper sections as a pool in summer. When I was younger I used to catch frogs in the wash, now I only listen to them croak when I can’t sleep at night.

Constructed in the 1930s, the catch basin and the wash far predates me or even the house my father built in the 90s. A result of the New Deal, it was built alongside a number of bridges by the Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC).

One of my earliest memories is being evacuated from the Perkins Fire in 2006, seeing the flames rise behind my house at 2 years old. Uncertainty possessed me, not knowing what was happening, where I was going, and if I would ever come back. I was returned to that moment in 2025.

During the Eaton Fire, Sierra Madre was haunted with the smell of smoke. I remember vividly watching fire climb over the hillside. When I woke up several hours later, the sky was bright orange with flames.

I could smell nothing but smoke for weeks on end. I would wake up at the sound of the hillside crumbling by my window, fearful that more embers would fall onto the porch and ignite it. I still could smell it for months after that, but all things considered, Sierra Madre was lucky. Still possessed by the scars of the Eaton Fire, with every walk to and from home, my eyes were drawn up to the sight of the mountains painted red with flame retardant.

In the golden hour of Feb. 13, I was digging an avocado sapling out of my backyard. Armed with a shovel, in soaked sneakers, mud splattered pants, I was under the impression that the worst of heavy rains were over. A couple hours later the dam overflowed, dumping truckloads of debris into the wash. The flood control channel filled with muddy runoff, taking with it chunks of the hillside, trees, and even my neighbors bridge along with it.

When rain finally came it brought with it a promise to wash away the scent, but all it did was bring the hillside down on top of it. Covering the already cramped road with more than a foot of mud, it swept cars into the street and flooded houses.

Unlike the 2006 Perkins fire, I was very aware of what was happening and why. When I was much younger, I made a game of finding bits of charcoal in my yard until I couldn’t anymore. I still find them, but now I ask questions about them.

