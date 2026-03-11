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568 E. Mount Curve Avenue, Altadena, California, at the top of Lake Avenue, stands a piece of Altadena history. Essentially being there my entire life, Farnsworth Park was only second to Loma Alta park when it came to parks in Altadena, but that’s only because they had a pool and indoor basketball courts, but you didn’t hear that from me.

My history with Farnsworth started early every Sunday when I was about eleven-years old. My dad had finally convinced my mom to allow me to play football after two years of convincing. But in a shocking turn of events I was not the best. So at one of my practice’s he had heard from another dad of one of my teammates about training another coach would host at Farnsworth every Sunday morning. So instead of my usual ritual of waking up at noon to play video games in my pajamas until six p.m. I was being dragged out of bed at eight a.m. up to Farnsworth under the guise of having “practice”.

To this day, I still don’t know whether these trainings had an actual name. We always just called them “Coach Z’s,” named after our coach. Now when I tell you those early days were torture, they were torture. Every Sunday seemed to be the peak heat wave days of the spring, freshly cut crisp grass that if you just let it touch your skin for just a second you were itching for the rest of the day. Coach Z would start us out every time with the same three warmup laps around the park that everyone would always use as a way to talk to their friends, but if you were talking too much Z would be on you, saying that lap didn’t count. We respected Z’s authority at the park so much you would’ve thought he was the president of Farnsworth.

Now that the warmup was over this was when the real drills came in. The best way to explain these is by giving you a picture of how the park was shaped. Farnsworth’s grass field/baseball field consist mostly of flat ground somewhat angling downward, but at the entrance directly from the street is a hill. Sloped upwards at what felt like a ninety-degree angle this hill was the tool for our torment. Z would have us do regular football workouts but while doing it either going up the hill or down the hill. And it was these kinds of drills for the next seven hours. The first time I ever threw up due to exhaustion was on that hill, I still remember my friends were crying and laughing.

As a kid I hated those Sunday’s, I wished everytime I was out there that I was instead back at home in my ventilated room playing xbox. But, if I had the chance to, I wouldn’t change any of it. Coach Z’s, Farnsworth, and that hill taught me resilience, discipline, and persistence. I’ve met so many of my lifelong friends from those exhausting Sundays on it. Without it, I don’t think I would be the same person I am to this day. This story is just one of hundreds that the community of Altadena have with Farnsworth. Its subsequent damage in the Eaton Fires was a strike to the heart of the community but that doesn’t destroy all the stories, all of the memories. Farnsworth will be back, and hopefully a new generation can experience that hill the same way me and my friends did all those years ago.

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