Pasadena City College students lined up to catch a glimpse of PCC’s fifth biannual Lancer Closet on Oct. 29. Hosted by the Environmental Sustainability Club (ESC), the club transformed the quad into its very own thrift store, where students could browse through clothes, shoes, and books at no cost. Tables were lined with an exhibition of clothes in different colors, textures, and styles. It didn’t just stop there; there were also free school supplies, books, and even Halloween decor.

“Lancer Closet is a free thrift event that we put on every semester,” said Teresa Wong, president of ESC. “We’re kind of veterans at this. Essentially, we want to give back to the community, and so we collect donated items.”

The club collects donated items ranging from clothing and books to school supplies, and this semester, even Halloween decor. This year, the ESC hosted its own donation drive at PCC and collected leftovers from the Associated Students’ (ASPCC) Swap Party, another PCC event that offered secondhand resources to students. They also collaborated with other campus clubs, like Helping Hands, to make the event a success.

“I just saw a bunch of good-looking clothes,” said PCC student Gabriel Salas. “It’s amazing that we have, like, a place to get free clothes. It’s a good leg up.”

The club’s initiative goes beyond sustainability; it’s also about creating connections with PCC students and faculty. “It’s not charity; it’s community,” explained ESC event coordinator Janna Monne. “That’s really our main focus for our club. We want to establish a really strong knitted community.”

Monne shared a particularly moving story about a student who benefited from this Lancer Closet. The woman approached the table and explained how she really likes fashion, but is from a low-income household. Lancer Closet was able to turn that around and provide her with resources that allowed her to express her interests. To top it off, her mother’s birthday was coming up, and thanks to the items on the table, she found the perfect gift. “It was really, really enlightening being able to see that,” said Monne.

By the end of the event, most of the clothes had been picked up by students and staff, leaving only a few empty hangers and folded piles behind.

“The turnout was incredible,” said Wong. “We had so much traffic, from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. The majority of our items had already been taken, and we still had 30 to 40 minutes left in the event.”

For the Environmental Sustainability Club, Lancer Closet is more than a thrifting event. It is a way to give back to Pasadena and support its core values of community and connection.

Following the event, leftover clothes will be donated to the PCC Family Resource Center, as well as saved for future events.

