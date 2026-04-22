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Darya Derakhshani was walking into a restaurant just off of the Pasadena campus last year when suddenly she encountered a man inside who noticed her race and spoke to her inappropriately. As a Muslim immigrant from Iran, stares were not something Derakhshani was unused to. But in a situation like this in a country where people who look like her are hated on sight, she was unsure of what she could do to escape and not have the encounter end in a violent way. All that Derakhshani could do was look around the room helplessly and pray that someone would save her from that situation but there was nothing but utter silence and empty stares in response.

She promised herself she would never allow anyone to feel the despair that not only she but the bystanders must have felt in that moment.

However, Derakhshani, who had recently become the Student Trustee at Pasadena City College could not help but think about the 27,000 students she was meant to represent. This brought her back to the question she had been pondering on that walk.

So many students at the college came from diverse backgrounds, from areas and experiences that she could not understand, and therefore left her perplexed on how to help them.

It was at that moment she realized that while she could blame the bystanders, she too was unsure what she would have been able to do had the roles been different, worrying about how to intervene without making the situation worse. And that is what Derakhshani took with her new position as student trustee.

Derakhshani is an 18 year old Muslim immigrant from Iran who has been in the position of student trustee since her swearing in during June of 2025. Her term in this position was only one year but she had already been involved on campus in several aspects before this, including Supreme Council, Supreme Court Branch, and a device chair, all of which revolved around civic engagement and fostering relations with the community and being a representative of them.

At first she was hesitant about running for the position. It was a daunting task to be responsible for that many people. But it wasn’t until the person who held the position before told her that she would be perfect for it did she seriously consider taking the change. When it came down to it, the fact that someone saw something in her made her decide to do it. She also believed students needed to be more engaged with PCC, because of how hard it can be to feel engaged at a community college.

“I had a different perspective when I was in high school,” said Derakhshani. “I thought going the traditional route of a four year college was the only way. But now I am so glad that I did not. I truly believe I would not be where I am or doing what I am if I had not gone to community college. It really is what you make of it, especially if you have the support of people pushing you toward success.”

Derakhshani ran in the spring election unopposed and won with 600 votes and was sworn in at the Board of Trustees meeting.

“From the beginning she has been an incredibly hard worker with a clear drive,” said Chloe Dang, president of the Associated Students. “The campus is better because of it.”

As student trustee, Derakhshani is a student representative to the Board of Trustees for PCC credit and non credit students in order to help the board gauge what it is like to be a student at the community college. In a board that is composed of adults, mostly men, who may not come from the same backgrounds as some students or have not experienced the same things, Derakhshani gives perspective on what students from different backgrounds and walks of life need currently in order to succeed. Some of her job includes conducting focus groups in order to determine these needs. She also has gone to DC and Sacramento to lobby for students and share with members in politics who are making laws and decisions while being far removed from any actual examples of who they are impacting, and showing them who these students are and what they are worried about. This has included lessening taxes, getting rid of the pell grant, artificial intelligence, and more.

These lobby trips are one of Derakhshani’s most proud accomplishments during her time as trustee.

“I get to actually talk to people who are affecting these changes and personify these abstract issues with real student stories,” said Derakhshani. “Sharing these real stories with politicians is important for those who may not understand what their influence means because they are not face to face with the impact like we are.”

One of the best memories of her tenure as trustee, other than the banquet when she first gained the position and got to bond with her colleagues, was when she first got to talk during a meeting about the programs at the college that put students first, including Equipo, not only the students it is meant to serve, as well as immigrants from various backgrounds.

As an immigrant Derakhshani knows the need for a community, to have people who stand in solidarity with one another and make each other feel welcome.

After her incident with the harassment, her advisor told her about a national advocacy organization called Right to Be. They have developed a guide for those who seek to be more than bystanders and to build solidarity in their communities.

“I studied this guide thoroughly and planned an event called ‘Bystander Intervention Training in Solidarity with our Immigrant Community.’ I utilized my network as an elected official to publicize this event to student programs on campus. I was able to share my learned skills with the nearly 30 students who came to my event, guiding them through situational exercises. After the event, I felt a sense of ease. I had developed a network of allies, of students who loved their communities and found safety in one another. I realized that this is what building engagement as a leader looks like, establishing solidarity amongst community members so that they have the knowledge they need to protect one another.”

The position can be overwhelming to hold as a student. Board meetings could go late into the night and sometimes it would be difficult to juggle school time, her position, and any free time. However, even though it was time consuming, it was rewarding.

“This job can be difficult but the way she handles it with grace,” said Jasmine Muñoz, vice president of communications for the Associated Students. “She makes every student she represents a priority.”

In her time as trustee, Derakhshani had learned three vital things she carries with her, open mindedness, empathy, and understanding.

These are part of the reasons Derakhshani is studying political science, the need for democracy and civic engagement to build a better community. She has seen how the lack of democracy has destroyed Iran.

It is this, her identity as a Muslim immigrant from Iran, someone with lived experience that made her believe she would be able to bring something to the position. She is a real person who can relate to students even from different backgrounds on exactly that, what it is like to be different. The struggles, complaints, and atmosphere may be stylistically different depending on the students and where they come from, but at the root of it, Derakhshani can understand how they all might be feeling about struggling to be heard, about people who do not understand their needs because they do not see them. Derakhshani understands what it feels like to not be seen, or for people to pretend like they don’t see her, which is why she does not make any platitudes but champions for real change, not just at the college but in the world, so that students like this and people like her can live in a country, in a world, where they can be themselves and feel enough.

Derakhshani believes it is not only important but vital for people to be engaged in their communities because civic engagement in this country and the world is declining. It is important that people not just call for change but attempt to be the change they want to see in the world. With all that is going on in the world, people can no longer remain complicit, they need to stand up for their communities. As she leaves her position at the college and prepares to transfer her one hope is that students feel welcomed and free of judgement.

Derakhshani is transferring in the Fall to an undetermined school, likely in California, where she will study political science. She plans to head to law school so that she can work more with civic engagement, democracy, theory of law, and constitutional law as a constitutional law attorney. After which she plans to become a professor, as education still remains a forefront in her mind.

“Education is always at the forefront of my mind,” said Derakhshani. “I truly believe that is how we change the world.”

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