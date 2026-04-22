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As a college student, the chance to meet someone who’s reached legendary status in their field is a dream. Some of the music majors of PCC were able to live that dream on April 3 in the Westerbeck Recital Hall, when legendary saxophonist Ernie Watts came to PCC and performed with the PCC Jazz Faculty (Gary Fukushima, piano, Steve Cotter, guitar, Zac Matthews, bass, Brian Carmody, drums) to play the sounds of John Coltrane and Miles Davis.

“It was like being able to step on the basketball court with Michael Jordan or somebody like that,” music professor Gary Fukushima said. “You know, like he’s really got that same type of stature.”

PCC’s music department was able to get Watts with the help of the Johnny Carson Foundation, which covered the cost of bringing the LA County native to campus. Watts is a 2-time Grammy-winning saxophonist who has played for and with the Rolling Stones, Marvin Gaye, Charlie Haden’s Quartet West, and the infamous Tonight Show Band. His resume speaks for itself, but even at 80 years old, Watts not only performed for PCC but also attended an early class on Friday, teaching and jamming with the students and showing firsthand what music perfection looks like. Students were able to show off their skills while receiving feedback from someone who had been in their shoes and made it to the top. Watts regaled stories of some of the students’ role models, like Ella Fitzgerald, that you won’t find in history books. After giving a taste of his teaching skills, Watts and Gary Fukushima’s class jammed out, giving the students a chance to show off their style and what they’ve learned.

“It felt natural. Jazz always feels natural,’cause you’re just being yourself, and you’re watching other people be themselves, and you just intermerge with them,” music entrepreneurship student D’Angelo Fulton said. “He got to see me sing. ?He really appreciated that, and it just felt so good. It didn’t give me confidence; it gave me contentment with where I’m at.”

Watts also provides additional inspiration to black students in PCC’s music programs. Many black students lack access to artists who have made it big in their genre, and to see and interact with a jazz legend, a genre that has been highlighted throughout black history. This takes seeing is believing to a whole new level at PCC.

“I wanted to attend because he’s a black artist, and they don’t really have a lot of black artists on stage,” said McKenzie Lee, a jazz performance major at PCC. “Seeing him adding our culture into his music, adding soul and feeling to it. And also being able to play bass for him, it made me cry, I thought it was beautiful.”

Later that night, Watts would join Fukushima, Cotter, Matthews, and Carmody on the stage of the Westerbeck Recital Hall. The crowd was filled with all ages and backgrounds; there were students, families, and professors alike, all waiting to hear the sounds of soul that were soon to come. The performance showcased John Coltrane and Miles Davis, evoking the old-school jazz clubs you see in movies.

Watts wasn’t the only one stunning the crowd. PCC’s Jazz Faculty held their own alongside Watts, even getting Watts to get groovy and complimenting them with a head nod. The crowd had their jaws dropped in awe of hearing the joint jazz of PCC and Watts. The sounds of soul bounced off the walls, and every hand clapped after each song selection, and when Watts spoke, Westerbeck Hall got so quiet you could hear a pen drop.

“My colleagues that I was working with, they can play, they’re the real deal,” jazz professor Brian Carmondy said. “So I expected him to come in and go, huh, these guys here [professors at PCC] have it together. For me, it’s exciting to be on a faculty that’s that talented.”After the event, students rushed to get autographs, and some even got CDs from Ms. Watts herself. This event was big for students at PCC, giving them the chance to be exposed to jazz’s greatest and not only see them live but also learn from them. Also, seeing professors in their element with the greats can give a new level of respect for those teaching and can make the class more engaging, knowing the one teaching you has played with a legend.

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