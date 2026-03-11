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The sound of African drums bellowed through the Quad as students cheered and danced, hyping each other up in a growing dance line. The drumming echoed through campus while performers moved in sync with the beat, creating an energy that caught the attention of students walking to class. Some stopped to watch and even joined in as Ujima and Blackademia encouraged others to participate. Students clapped along and stepped into the dance circle as a performance turned into a celebration that brought people together through music, dance, and culture.

This February marked the 100th year of Black History Month. To celebrate the event and welcome students back for the spring semester, Ujima and Blackademia hosted a spring opener event featuring Kabasa drummers and dancers.

“This is a tradition for us,” said Dr. Gena Lopez-Wright, counselor and coordinator for the Ujima program. “The inspiration comes from our ancestors and our love for Black students. It’s an opportunity for us not only to express ourselves, but also to show the campus community that we are proud of who we are.”

According to Lopez, events like these help students feel represented and welcomed on campus. She explained that Ujima works to create spaces where Black students can see themselves reflected in campus celebrations while also inviting the campus to take part.

“We want our students to see themselves reflected in the celebrations we have,” Lopez said, “They should know that they can take up space here and that we see them.”

Before the performance began, drummer Jai Jae Kabasa spoke to the crowd about the meaning behind the music and the importance of celebrating Black history and culture. He encouraged students to think about empowerment, history and the responsibility younger generations have to carry culture forward.

“This music comes from the old Mali Empire in 12th-century West Africa,” said Kabasa. “It was royal court music played for the first king of Mali.”

Kabasa said performances like this are meant to empower younger generations and share the cultural meaning behind the music.

Students who attended the event said the performance helped bring people together through culture and celebration.

“It felt empowering to see everyone dancing and celebrating together,” PCC student Reesean Woolcock said. “Even people who weren’t part of the program were able to feel that energy.”

Students also said events like this are important for celebrating culture and raising awareness during Black History Month.

“It’s important to celebrate and show our culture,” another student Kingston McKoy said. “Events like this help people learn more about where we come from and why it matters.”

Ujima and Blackademia explained that Black History Month is more than just the legacy of slavery, it’s also about accomplishments in dance, music, and expression. The message for the performance was that Black students are here and their culture and community is something to be proud of.

“Ubuntu – that means ‘I am because we are,’’” Kabasa said. “That’s the message I want students to take away.”

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