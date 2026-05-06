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Emilie Esther Scheyer, better known as Galka, came to New York from Germany in 1924 with the intention of promoting European artists to an American audience. She handpicked four artists that she focused on promoting, that she called the Blue Four. To promote them, she would organize lectures, exhibitions and publications on their work. In 1925, she settled in California, initially basing herself in San Francisco before eventually moving to Los Angeles. She traveled often between Los Angeles and San Francisco, attempting to bring their art to as many people as she could.

Scheyer’s Blue Four was composed of Lyonel Feininger, a German-American, Alexei Jawlensky from Russia, Vassily Kandinsky from Russia and Paul Klee from Switzerland. The idea started when she met Jawlensky. Prior to that, she had been working as an artist herself, but after seeing his work she dedicated herself to curating and promotion rather than working at the craft herself.

The Norton Simon Museum in Pasadena is currently showcasing an exhibit on Scheyer called “Dear Little Friend.”

The title of the exhibit is inspired by Blue Four member Feininger, who had affectionately referred to her that way in their correspondences. The focus of the exhibit is on her friendships with various artists, not only her core group. Over the years, she had promoted many artists and made friendships with several others.

“I think the idea of the Blue Four is very unique,” said exhibit attendee Alan Wonbe. “Especially given the times. I think that invokes a certain level of appreciation for, not only the artists, but of course the person behind it.”

Most of the pieces in the exhibit are pieces of her that her friends created as gifts to her.

“I wanted to do something that kind of showed the friendships that she made and how much people and artists really loved and admired her,” said Gloria Williams Sander, curator at Norton Simon. “She was really just very special and wanted to work on their behalf and she loved their work. She was someone they could talk to about their work.”

This way Williams Sander was able to set this exhibit apart from her previous exhibits in this way, so that it would be a newer and more fresh take.

Galka is a Russian word for jackdaw, which is a bird from the crow family. The nickname came from Jawlensky after he had been inspired by a dream.

“A galka rose up from the ground, flew toward me, settled on my chest, and nestled close to me trustingly, as if it could feel warmth or friendship there,” said Jawlensky prior to his passing.

Americans at the time had not been exposed to a lot of European modernism before, so Scheyer was opening the eyes of Americans from New York all the way to California, to something new.

“I became interested in Galka Scheyer a few years ago, because she had a sizable, notable imprint on the history of California art history,” said Williams Sander.

In addition to the pieces of art from her friends, the exhibit also includes her personal letters and her brochure promoting the Blue Four.

“I really do like that it’s just so organic and weirdly very intimate,” said exhibit attendee Kai Garcia.

Norton Simon previously did an exhibit on her called “Maven of Modernism” in 2017.

The “Dear Little Friend” exhibit is currently running at the Norton Simon from now through July 20, 2026. Admission to the museum is free with a student ID.

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