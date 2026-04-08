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Pasadena’s theater arts department has put on several productions, such as Dracula, Lysteria, and Urinetown: The Musical. Most of the time, after the performances, the cast and tech crew are showered with praise by the audience; however, one group is overlooked and underfunded: the costume crafts class. Despite the budget cuts, the curriculum allows both the professor and the students to think outside the box and avoid limiting their creativity.

The class is taught by Professor Angela Eads, a self-proclaimed Renaissance lady who has worked at PCC since August 2021, designing and studying costume history for over 20 years. For the last 5 years, Eads has taken on beginners willing to learn about the history of fashion and costume design and turned them into confident designers by showing them how to use sewing machines and stitch properly by hand. Many students taking the course have little to no prior experience in costume design. Those who pursue costume design hope to challenge themselves and use their skill set to take on more advanced projects.

“One of the first questions that I ask is why you’re taking this class, and a lot of times the answer is, because it’s part of the requirements,”said Eads. “Every student I’ve ever had within this class has walked away with skills that will serve them even outside of the theater department. ?Like being able to sew and mend their clothes, I’ve never had a student who didn’t benefit from this class, at least I’d like to think so.”

Some students have heard more about the class and decided to try it out for themselves to deepen their understanding and broaden their interests. Whether it’s wanting to improve on a skill or try something new, the class offers a space to know more about the niche.

“I found it interesting that a family member took it, “said Carter Grimaldi, a student from the class. “I am interested in textiles, costumes, that kind of stuff. I want to mend my clothes.”

The class also works alongside the theater arts department to help create costumes that actors will wear during live productions, giving students a chance to see their work in action on a live body rather than a dress form. Without access to the largest materials, Eads has creatively addressed the shortage, for example, by focusing her final project on sustainability. Students give items new life and use them as fabric or materials for their garments.

When asked how she deals with underfunding, Eads had this to say: “There is a project that I have my students end the semester with, and it has a lot to do with sustainability, and I call it upcycling. The last project they have to do must be made from materials that already exist, like bedsheets or clothes. ?So I like teaching my students because I’ve never had, like, a big budget. Like, how do we use the things around us? So I get by.”

Chesne Chan, one of the students in the Costume Crafts class, said, “You should definitely take it if you are very obsessed with sewing and costume designing. Eads is a perfect professor for this job.”

Even with limited resources and much to cover, Eads aspires to create an environment where ideas flourish, and passion for learning grows. So whether the student joined because it’s required or because of interest, all students leave with a desire to learn more and embrace their creativity because of the costume crafts class.







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