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On Friday, March 16, 2026 art and cultural organizations all over Pasadena came together at Pasadena City Hall to share art in all its form with the community during cultural event ArtNight.

Art is an activity everyone has done before, in some shape or form. Whether it was scribbling with markers as a child, dancing alongside friends on a night out, or singing your heart out to your favorite song on the radio; art is all around us. In Pasadena, for two days every year, art is celebrated and showcased especially.

Here are a few of the open houses of the night:

USC Pacific Asia Museum | 46 N. Los Robles Ave.

USC Pacific Asia Museum showcased their Mythical Creature: The Stories We Carry exhibit throughout the night. Attendees could walk the entire exhibit which showcased art from various artists and times that depicted different creatures from Asian myth. This exhibit combined mythology along with the journey of their culture, including the immigration to America.

In one room, you could watch travel by various modes of transportation – on the road, boat, airplane, etc – while sitting in airplane seats to add to the experience. This room also featured a dragon, which symbolized their journey.

The artwork’s label read as such, “The dragon is not a sign pointing forward, it is the force that makes leaving possible.”

Throughout the exhibit, there are cards labeled “uncle speaks” which give a lot of information and context to the parts of the exhibit.

The Mythical Creature: The Stories We Carry exhibit is open through September 6, student admission is $9.

The Armory Center for the Arts | 145 N. Raymond Ave.

The Armory Center for the Arts is currently showcasing two exhibitions, “Material Prophecies: Craft as Divination” a group exhibit, which features 8 different artists. This is on display through August 1. “One day you finally knew what you had to do, and began” which featured several Sequoyah high school students and alumni of their visual arts program. This one is on view through May 30.

“The Armory is just great, it’s just a public building,” said ArtNight attendee of 10 years Lorenzo Vargas, “If you want to draw, there are a whole bunch of art supplies that people donate there. You can watercolor or draw or do all kinds of things.”

In addition to exhibits, the Armory also features various art classes. They had a couple of samples available during ArtNight. One was a still life drawing class, where they had the items in the center and easels with canvases set up for participants to try their hand at drawing the items that were shown. They also had a dark room demonstration. The person showed the entire process of developing film from beginning to end and students could bring home prints that had been made earlier in the evening as a souvenir.

Admission to the exhibits are free, though classes come at a cost. There is a 10% discount on classes for Armory members.

“Tickets for Gamble house would be a good idea,” said ArtNight attendee Nury Arrivillaga, an attendee for several years.

According to Arrivillaga, the lines were at least an hour long at Gamble house. Another idea she had for future ArtNight activities was that she would like to see them make use of the Amphitheatre at Memorial Park. She liked the ideas of troops coming to put on 5-10 minute plays.

Throughout the night, employees worked hard to make sure that everything ran smoothly, as some places had close to 1,500 attendees throughout the night.

Pasadena City College | 1570 E. Colorado Blvd.

Pasadena City College was displaying an exhibition in their Boone Family Gallery by Mark Steven Greenfield. “Venerated” will be on display until April 10,2026. Showcasing paintings of historical African-American figures, who may be overlooked — or straight up erased — from history.

“You can take a book out of a library, you can burn a book, you can do all kinds of things to it; but the image that you see sometimes is burned into your memory, and that lasts a lot longer,” Greenfield said. “So that’s my subversive way of trying to deal with this.”

The gold backings of the portraits gleamed and highlighted each portrait. The dark skin of each figure contrasted with the gold and halos behind their heads not to idolize, but to highlight who they were.

Community members could be seen taking the paintings in. Memorizing the names, faces, and stories of “Venerated.”

“I had no idea what to expect, so this is a pleasant surprise. All this history and important things we should know,” said ArtNight attendee Lisa Zeigel. “How these people that were enslaved did so much, even under enslavement, and they were able to make innovations and do great things despite their hardships.”

Shumei Arts Council | 2430 E. Colorado Blvd.

Shumei Arts council presented taiko drumming, casual tea ceremonies, and a gallery titled ‘The Heart That Speaks Beauty’. Shumei America, where the art is presented,was lit beautifully as vendors and community members chatted amongst themselves.

People could be seen going to each vendor stand; one being a miso stand where you could try the miso in two forms: soup and over rice. Another being a tea stand where you could buy traditional matcha bowls and loose leaf teas. Then an announcement could be heard – Taiko drummers will be performing.

Makoto Taiko performed a short show showcasing the music you can make with taiko drums. And with every beat on the taiko, you could feel the emotion of each piece performed.

“Taiko is something that really can pull your heart,” Makoto Taiko executive director Karen Koyano said. “The way that we all play together like this is really a great show of community among ourselves, and the way we try to reach out to the audience.”

Shumei America and Shumei Arts Council are two separate organizations that collaborate with each other. And, on a night like ArtNight, the shared goal between the two [organizations] is to connect with the community.

“We both believe [Shumei America and Shumei Arts Council] that the power of art helps people heal and make the world better,” said Shumei Arts Council organizer Koharu Imai. “And, you know, elevate our spirits. To uplift them. So our activities are really essential for us.”

Norton Simon Museum | 411 W. Colorado Blvd.

Norton Simon Museum typically consists of 14th-20th Century European Renaissance paintings and sculptures. While there were no new exhibits in order to celebrate Pasadena Art Night, Norton Simon still found a way to foster a whole new audience of non-art lovers through their free admission.

“It’s always been something I’ve wanted to do,” said Pasadena resident Andrew Darmahkasih. “We’ve lived in Pasadena for about five years at this point and it’s always been something we’ve always wanted to do as a family. This is an opportunity to get a taste of what’s in the area and what I can learn about.”

Many Pasadena residents, while living in Pasadena for a long period of time, have never stepped foot in Norton Simon. For Art Night, the museum waived all fees required to enter.

“I want to know art better, I suppose…It’s so cool to see how many organizations in Pasadena have art related content,” Darmahkasih said.

The operating hours of Norton Simon have also been altered due to Art Night. Norton Simon’s typical hours of operation are from 12:00pm to 5:00pm—except on Art Night. Norton Simon provided free admission from 6:00pm to 10:00. This change allowed busy Pasadena residents to experience the exhibits at a more convenient time.

“I think it was the right opportunity. It’s free, kinda feels low stakes, I kinda came in blind to it,” said community member Lori Galarreta. “I’m not sure if these are the usual operating hours, so it’s a unique opportunity to see it when it’s not typically open.”

The Northern wing of the museum is home to mostly 14th to 18th century art, including the works of notable artists like Botticelli, Giorgione and Raphael. The Southern wing consists of 19th to 20th century art, consisting of Van Gogh, Picasso, and Andy Warhol—household names that even non-art lovers can recognize.

However, Norton Simon’s sculpture garden was the main attraction for families attending Art Night. Throughout the night, the garden had children running around and playing in the grass—subconsciously beginning to appreciate the art around them.

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