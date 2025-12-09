Share:

What do you want to be? Most people have been asked this question at some point in time. Maybe it was by their parents, for a school assignment, or maybe they’ve asked themselves this. When asked, some may give the common answer of firefighter or police officer while the more eccentric kids might’ve dreamed about being a superhero or a unicorn. The premise of Caridad Svich’s play “Red Bike” is about dreams. The story follows a group of kids who want to dream in a world that tells them they shouldn’t. PCC’s Mainstage Theater performed the play and captivated the essence of childish naivety tinged with the yearn for understanding, sending a message to cynical adults who no longer dare to dream.

The play is centered on the symbolic red bike which acts as a metaphor for dreams. Throughout the story, the children yearn to have the red bike and as they imagine owning it, this leads to conversations about dreams. The kids dream about biking in the Tour de France and they lament about their parents telling them this dream and their other ones are unrealistic. The kids then talk about their childhood dreams from being a helicopter to being a unicorn.

These fantastical visions elevate the story because it reflects how children believe they can be anything, even the impossible.

Yet, the kids aren’t so little anymore; they’re at a pivotal junction in their adolescence. At 11 years old, they’re on the cusp of becoming teenagers.

Meaning, they aren’t so blissfully unaware of the world around them, including their parents’ struggles. The kids voice their parents’ stress about making ends meet, the news, and other “adult” fears. They say their parents think they don’t know anything, but clearly they do. The red bike intricately connects the children’s seemingly naive viewpoint to adult problems. A scene emblematic of this is when the kids talk about seeing a woman go to the store and spend lots of money to feel more important than everyone else while they (the kids) can’t afford anything they want, like the red bike. Of course, they have no means, but they recount conversations with their parents asking for the red bike, but their parents being worried about bills and the insurance going up means they know they can’t afford one now, if ever.

The kids’ dreams are dashed by reality, just like their parents’ aspirations. It’s why the parents force their pragmatism onto their children, fearing they’ll be disappointed by reality. Their parents certainly dreamt to be something impractical as most children do, but now they simply work to live. One kid shares his mom works two jobs and once they were at the store he’d picked a bag of skittles to get but when he saw her crying, he returned them. He knew she was stressed about money and comforted her. Many kids have been there, not wanting to burden their parents by asking for the little things. Sometimes that means forgoing their own dreams, like the children do throughout the play.

To do this requires a level of maturity and selflessness that sometimes parents think children are too young to have. This is certainly not the case as the kids delve into more complex themes and questions about the world.

Their thoughts on the developer gentrifying their town are surprisingly layered. The kids echo their parents varying views with most saying the man is the reason no one in their town can afford to live, while another says without the developer’s manufacturing plants his dad wouldn’t have a job. However, unlike the adults, the kids empathize with the man, realizing he has dreams too. This is even as the kids view him as antagonist, imagining him desiring to steal the red bike and telling him he can’t have it.

A line of the developer’s that stands out is “The future has no time for voices from the past.” He believes modernization is the only way to save this archaic town. However, with gentrification comes issues of rising costs, the problem already facing most adults there. Including a character that drives innovation and consumerism provides a complex view surrounding the American Dream and begs the question of who the real villains are. The developer brings both bad and good to the town, it just depends on how one sees things.

Based on the play’s synopsis, viewers may imagine the stage for this production would look like a town, which wasn’t the direction taken here. The stage, albeit simple, was surrounded by childhood toys like Lego bricks, action figures, and stuffed animals, adding to the childlike wonder the story exudes. The stage itself was also simply designed, with large building blocks that acted as props and graffiti letters and drawings like a boombox decorating the floor. Despite this, viewers are transported into different scenes quite vividly as the blocks are used to transport the audience from riding the bus to sitting around a fireplace.

One qualm with the play’s depiction is how confused it may leave viewers. Sure, the overarching themes are clearly expressed, but the scenes are fragmented in a way where you can’t tell if the characters are really experiencing a scene or imagining it. Perhaps this was an intentional choice, blurring the lines between dream and reality. However, this also blurs important aspects of the play like whether the kids actually get the red bike or not.

This is especially important since the bike represents dreams and a sense of direction. The kids express that a bike’s motion depends on where one wants to go. So, they ask what if they don’t know where they’re going. Receiving the bike would embolden the children to dream, alluding to them breaking a cycle of cynicism. The bike evading them would suggest the opposite and reinforce their youthful ignorance. Without a clear sequence of events, the real ending may’ve been lost on some.

As the play neared its end, it left viewers with this quote:

The gods pray for us, Dude says

The gods are in us, ol’ guy says

We are gods, I say

But we forgot where we came from

One day

Our memories will come back to us

And we’ll stand as tall as that lady

Even if all we have are our little things

Made of plastic and fake china and cracked wood.

This monologue echoed back to Greek god Prometheus who was mentioned earlier in the play for his brazen theft of fire and subsequent loss of status. It’s likely these lines are meant to embolden people to be brazen and to see their intrinsic value. As to say, one should not put their worth on the things they have or don’t have, but who they are. It’s why the lady, the statue of liberty, is referenced here as a symbol of hope and pride in oneself.

Yet, calling people gods undermines the play’s plot about human fears and mortality. If the world didn’t put people’s worth on what they have or don’t, would anyone? In this reality, pride can only do so much when many people sacrifice it for opportunities while others sell theirs to survive. It’s ignorant to discount this considering that mostly minorities face this reality in pursuit of the American Dream. This ends the play on a weak note.

Adolescence is a transformative time during which our experiences influence who we become. Although performed by adult actors, “Red Bike,” which takes viewers for a bumpy ride throughout childhood filled with all its dreams, existential crises, and fears is worth the watch to nostalgically revisit one’s growing pains and to ask themselves if they’ve really dared to dream.

