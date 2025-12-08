Share:

Making and eating tamales at Christmas time has been a long-held tradition among Hispanic families. The tradition begins on December 12, celebrating the Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe, a Mexican holiday that commemorates when the Virgin Mary appeared to Juan Diego in the 16th century. It extends through January 6, Epiphany. This is the last day of Christmas and the day that the three kings visited after Jesus’ birth.

The Association of Latino Employees brings this tradition to campus every year by holding an annual Tamalada fundraiser. This fundraiser is one of a few fundraisers ALE holds each year in order to raise money for student scholarships as well as helping to fund ongoing ALE events.

The scholarship amounts offered differ year to year depending on the funds they receive from their fundraisers. These scholarships also have a requirement that students be nominated for the scholarship by a member of ALE, then they apply for the scholarship once nominated.

“We really aim to support students who are advancing work within the Latino community in some capacity,” said Francesca Chaboya, ALE president and ethnic studies and history professor.

Last year, they also tried to reach students impacted by the Eaton Fire, in collaboration with the PCC Foundation. They look at students’ long term goals, what they are doing in the community and what their needs are. They have been aware of the impact on students by recent developments, not only the fires but also ICE raids that have been going on and how students might be impacted by that.

Sales have ended for the current Tamalada fundraiser as of December 1, but this is something to look out for next year. It is one of the most anticipated fundraisers each year, by both ALE members and the campus as a whole. They do get several orders each year.

“This is the season where people are looking to order tamales,” said Chaboya, “the campus is aware that this is also to support students and student scholarships. I think those things combined motivate people to place orders.”

Additionally, they hold a Loteria Night, which is a community event where ALE and campus members come to eat dinner and play loteria. Proceeds also go towards scholarship funds. This event is their Spring fundraiser. They also do sporting events where ticket money contributes to the scholarships as well.

“We are always looking for ways to expand our fundraising campaigns,” said Chaboya.

They recently had some changes to the board. The new fundraising and social chair, Jessica Farfan Osegura is looking for more fundraising opportunities, so expect more opportunities to help raise money for scholarships soon.

